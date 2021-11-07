Ward one councillors warn Sault drivers to slow down

Two city councillors in Sault Ste. Marie have started a campaign asking drivers to adhere to the speed limit, after numerous complaints from constituents.

Councillors Sandra Hollingsworth and Paul Christian have put up signs asking motorists to slow down throughout ward one, with a goal of particularly addressing speeding concerns along Queen Street and Boundary Road.

"We've both received complaints about excessive speeding within our ward," said Councillor Hollingsworth. "We listen to our constituents and were wondering what we could do, so we developed and created this campaign."

Earlier this year, city council had lowered speed limits in school zones to 40 km, hoping to address some of the concerns seen throughout all of the Sault.

Councillor Hollingsworth said so far, that message isn't getting through.

"We have a lot of side streets that, anything that's straight and if it's straight for about 50 feet, 100 feet, people want to start to speed up," she added.

The signs were paid for entirely by Hollingsworth with councillor Christian's support.

Both say they've received positive feedback on the sign, but have run into some vandalism issues with a few.

"I'm not even convinced the people who vandalized the signs were necessarily against it," said councillor Christian. "I think they just have a dark spot in their heart that feels they have to destroy property."

The pair have both spoken with police about increasing enforcement of speeding in neighbourhoods, as one way to address the issue right now.

Councillor Christian said increased penalties would help address a much needed cultural change in the mindset of drivers.

Meanwhile, city staff are currently developing a strategy for speeding throughout all of Sault Ste. Marie.

Councillor Hollingsworth said council expects to see the report sometime in the new year.