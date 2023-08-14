Wardrobe from 'Riverdale' series on liquidation sale this week in B.C.'s Lower Mainland

Fans of Netflix's "Riverdale" are getting a chance to scoop up wardrobe items from the hit show during a two-day liquidation sale in B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week.

More than 30,000 pieces of clothing used on the seven-season series – which put an edgy spin on the characters from Archie Comics – are being sold Thursday and Friday at one of the show's Langley filming locations.

There will also be upwards of 3,000 pairs of shoes, belts and other accessories, according to an online flyer for the sale, which promises everything will be "priced for immediate liquidation."

Maynards Liquidation Group, which is hosting the sale on behalf of the production company, said there will be wardrobe items for men, women and children – including jackets, suits, skirts, blouses, sweaters and more.

Fans are advised to bring their own shopping bags, but that large purses, jackets and backpacks will not be allowed at the sale.

The event is happening at 20146 100A Ave., which has been used as a shooting location in several series, including "Supergirl" and "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," according to IMDB.

More than 120 episodes of "Riverdale" have aired since the show launched in 2017. The finale is scheduled to run on Aug. 23.