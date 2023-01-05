Wardsville Bank heavily damaged in break and enter

Shattered glass, metal and debris litter the front of a bank in the Middlesex County community of Wardsville.

OPP confirm a break and enter occurred at the Alterna Savings at 1789 Longwoods Rd. around 3 a.m.

At the scene, tire tracks leading to the building are visible from the sidewalk.

Just inside the smashed entrance, an ATM sits with a chain wrapped around it.

