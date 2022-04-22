Wardsville explosion deemed arson

OPP in Southwest Middlesex are investigating a house explosion in the municipality that happened last month.

Just before 7 p.m. on March 27, OPP and fire crews were send to an address on Trillium Drive near Wardsville for reports of an explosion.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has since deemed the incident arson and the OPP Crime Unit is now involved.

If you saw anything suspicious, police are asking you to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).