Warehouse fire in Cambridge causes $200k in damage, road closures

Firefighters from four stations responded to a large fire in Cambridge Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Dundas and Hopeton streets around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

In a tweet posted at 12:06 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department said the fire was at a vacant building.

The fire department said crews were operating in a defensive strategy and asked the public to avoid the area.

The building was evacuated with no reports of injuries.

On Tuesday, officials said their initial estimate of the damage was $200,000.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

Dundas Street North between Hopeton Street and Cambridge Street has re-opened.



