Warehouse fire in Cambridge causes $200k in damage, road closures
Firefighters from four stations responded to a large fire in Cambridge Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Dundas and Hopeton streets around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
In a tweet posted at 12:06 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department said the fire was at a vacant building.
Cambridge Firefighters from 4 Stations are on scene of a large vacant working building fire on Dundas St., near Beverly St. Crews are operating in the defensive strategy. No injuries. Avoid the area.
The fire department said crews were operating in a defensive strategy and asked the public to avoid the area.
The building was evacuated with no reports of injuries.
On Tuesday, officials said their initial estimate of the damage was $200,000.
The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.
UPDATE:
Dundas Street North between Hopeton Street and Cambridge Street has re-opened.
Thank you. https://t.co/aRww1zb6OD
-
