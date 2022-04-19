Warehouse fire in Cambridge causes $200k in damage, road closures

A fire at a warehouse in Cambridge caused both road closures and $200,000 in damage.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Dundas and Hopeton streets around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The building was evacuated with no reports of injuries.

Officials say their initial estimate of the damage is $200,000.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

UPDATE:



Dundas Street North between Hopeton Street and Cambridge Street has re-opened.



Thank you. https://t.co/aRww1zb6OD