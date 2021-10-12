Warehouse fire in Kingsville causes $1.5M in damage
Damage is estimated at $1.5 million after a major warehouse fire in Kingsville.
Crews responded to the blaze at Kimball Lumber on the corner of Arner Townline and Road 8 West around 7pm on Sunday night.
Essex County OPP say County Road 23 was closed in all directions as crews attacked the fire.
Kingsville Fire Chief John Quennell said the cause listed as undetermined.
“The Ontario Fire Marshall is aware of the fire but there likely won’t be an investigating because there is too much damage,” said Quennell.
He said when crews arrived, they saw the fire at the showroom building which also had office space.
“The fire was up through the whole rear half of the building roof,” he said.
Firefighters set up the aerial ladder and Essex Fire dispatched another aerial to attack the flames.
Crews were on the scene until 4 a.m. Monday dousing hot spots.
“Fortunately no loss of life as it was a Sunday evening of a holiday weekend,” said Quennell.
While the building and its contents were a total loss, Quennell said the lumber at nearby sheds were saved.
With files from CTV Windsor's John Lewis.
