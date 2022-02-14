Warehouse fire in Point Douglas closes roads in area

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says some roads in the Point Douglas area remain closed as crews continue to fight a warehouse fire.

Firefighters responded to a call of smoke in the 0 to 100 block of Point Douglas Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a large fire with heavy smoke coming from an empty warehouse.

In a release, WFPS said firefighters had trouble accessing the warehouse due to deep snow on the property, resulting in a front-end loader to be called in to clear a path.

Crews were unable to enter the building as the structural integrity was compromised. Instead, they have been fighting the fire outside using hand lines and aerial ladders. Firefighters will be on the scene for an extended time to bring the fire under control and extinguish hot spots, the city said.

In addition to the snow at the site, the cold weather has also caused challenges for firefighters, with equipment freezing quickly.

“The area around the fire scene is ice-covered and very slippery and extra caution is required to prevent injuries. Crews are being rotated in and out of operations frequently to protect them from the conditions,” the WFPS said in a statement.

Higgins Avenue, between Sutherland Avenue and Annabella Street, is currently closed, and people are asked to avoid the area.

The WFPS said there have been a number of significant fires at the property, with the most recent taking place in September 2021, destroying a large structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.