Warehouse fire in south London
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Emergency crews were on scene of a blaze in south London late Tuesday night.
Just after 10 p.m., the London Fire Department shared a video of firefighters responding to reports of a warehouse fire on Wellington Road south.
According to the social media post, heavy smoke was visible when approaching the structure.
Crews were reported to have the fire under control but were staying on scene to make sure things were clear.
Active Incident- 4695 Wellington Rd S. Report of a warehouse fire with heavy smoke visible on approach. Crews have fire under control and are clearing. @CityofLdnOnt #ldnont pic.twitter.com/uMApCH0Lsu— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) June 1, 2022
