Warehouse fire in south London

Emergency crews were on scene of a blaze in south London late Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., the London Fire Department shared a video of firefighters responding to reports of a warehouse fire on Wellington Road south.

According to the social media post, heavy smoke was visible when approaching the structure.

Crews were reported to have the fire under control but were staying on scene to make sure things were clear.

4695 Wellington Rd S.