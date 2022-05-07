Warm and breezy weather expected for London, Ont. this weekend
Mother Nature is in a good mood, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.
According to Environment Canada, Londoners can expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 18C Saturday. Winds will be sustained at 40 km/h but will gust up to 60 km/h.
But if you’re looking to soak up the sunshine Saturday, make sure to slather on sunscreen or wear sun-protective clothing as the UV index will peak at 8 (very high) around 1 p.m.
Overnight, the skies will be clear with a low of 2C. There is a risk of frost, and winds will be northeast at 30 km/h.
For those who have plans for Mother's Day — you’re in luck. It will be sunny on Mother’s Day Sunday, with a high of 18C. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, and the UV index will again peak at 8.
Overnight Sunday will be clear with a low of 6C.
The average high for London this time of year is 17C while the average low is 5C.
