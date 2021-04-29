Warm and cloudy day ahead; rain may hold off on Thursday

A warm but cloudy day ahead for the capital.

Thursday brings a high of 18 degrees, but the sun may be hard to see- with clouds in store for most of the day.

It will be cloudy tonight but also showers in store. Rain beginning this evening- we could see 10 to 20 mm, a low of 8 degrees.

Friday will end the week with a rain and clouds, a high of 10 degrees. Ten to 20 mm of rain is expected. It will also be windy- gusts potentially up to 60 km/h at points.

Saturday will a mix of sun and clouds, high of 14 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, a chance of showers, high of 16 degrees