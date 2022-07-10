Warm and sunny day in forecast for Sunday

The sun will be shining on Windsor-Essex this Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, the region is in for a sunny and hot day with a high of 28C.

The humidex is expected to reach 31C and the UV index will be at a 9, or “very high,” according to the forecaster.

It is expected to cool down in the evening with a low of 15C and clear skies.

Here’s a look at the weather over the next several days:

Monday: Sunny with a high of 33C. At night, cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms, low of 21C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 28C. At night, cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15C.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain, high of 25C. At night, clear with a low of 12C.

Thursday: Sunny high of 25C. At night, clear with a low of 14C.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 29C. At night, clear with a low of 16C.

The average high for this time of year is 27.9C.