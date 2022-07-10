Warm and sunny day in forecast for Sunday
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
The sun will be shining on Windsor-Essex this Sunday.
According to Environment Canada, the region is in for a sunny and hot day with a high of 28C.
The humidex is expected to reach 31C and the UV index will be at a 9, or “very high,” according to the forecaster.
It is expected to cool down in the evening with a low of 15C and clear skies.
Here’s a look at the weather over the next several days:
- Monday: Sunny with a high of 33C. At night, cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms, low of 21C.
- Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 28C. At night, cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15C.
- Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain, high of 25C. At night, clear with a low of 12C.
- Thursday: Sunny high of 25C. At night, clear with a low of 14C.
- Friday: Sunny with a high of 29C. At night, clear with a low of 16C.
The average high for this time of year is 27.9C.
-
2 charged with second-degree murder in Wetaskiwin altercationA 19-year-old man died in hospital Friday evening after an altercation in Wetaskiwin, Alta., police say.
-
Co-op to close Mill Woods Town Centre location in 2023After eight years, the Mill Woods Town Centre Co-op will close its doors at the end of January 2023.
-
Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in rowBlue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana.
-
B.C. firefighters, support staff in Yukon to help battle wildfiresFirefighters and support staff from British Columbia have been deployed to Yukon to help battle two wildfires that are impacting travel on a major route.
-
Edmonton Catholic church with Indigenous traditions prepares for papal visitCultures collide each Sunday morning at Edmonton's Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, with sage burning alongside candles and both hymns and Indigenous drumming resounding through congregations.
-
-
Bill Rock to withdraw from UCP leadership contestThe field of candidates campaigning to be Alberta's next premier and United Conservative Party leader will lose one runner.
-
Beauce Carnaval and Kinsmen Timmins celebrate 50 year-long partnershipBeauce Carnaval attracts a happy crowd from near and far and people of all ages, from barely walking to those who prefer to sit on the sidelines, go to the carnival for one reason or another.
-
1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Spray Lakes ReservoirRCMP are searching for two missing boaters last seen around 2 p.m. after their boat capsized Sunday afternoon in Spray Valley Provincial Park.