Warm and sunny for a couple days in Windsor-Essex
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
A couple of warm sunny days are in store for the region before the chance of showers moves in to wrap up the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler in areas near Lake Erie.
The normal high for this time of year is 19 C and the low is 7 C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18 except 10 near Lake Erie. UV index 6 or high.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear near midnight. Low 6.
Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 19 except 12 near Lake Erie. UV index 7 or high.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
-
La Loche residents to be evacuated to Regina amidst wildfire risk: SPSAAs active wildfires hit northern parts of Saskatchewan, affected residents are being evacuated to Regina.
-
Experts say it’s time to ‘retreat’ from eroding shoreline'There is a growing amount of evidence that it’s actually cheaper to try and move these cottages and homes further back from the lake.'
-
Axes, swords, baseball bats used to damage 4 vehicles and home in targeted attack: AbbyPDA group of violent vandals used an array of weapons to destroy a property in Abbotsford last week, and police believe the act was targeted.
-
Western wildfires visible from spaceWildfires in western Canada have necessitated evacuations for some communities and the issuance of air quality advisories due to the presence of wildfire smoke.
-
Winnipeg unveils proposed improvements for Route 90The City of Winnipeg has unveiled proposed improvements for Route 90 in order to get public feedback.
-
Weapons incident investigation happening near Kitchener public schoolWaterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon LightfootDarren Muljo was six years old when his teacher asked the students in his elementary school class to pick a song they wanted to learn to play.
-
Saskatoon marks Red Dress Day 2023The City of Saskatoon has created a red dress display in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Here's how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Ottawa this weekend.