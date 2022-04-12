Warm and sunny forecast for Windsor-Essex
After a rainy month so far, Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect some sunshine and warmth on Tuesday.
The forecast says it will be sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High of 18C. UV index 7 or high.
It will become cloudy in the evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 12C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/hr gusting to 50 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early in the afternoon. High 18C. Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12C.
- Thursday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13C. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 4C.
- Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C. Friday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.
- Monday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 5C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 11.3C and the average low is 1.4C.