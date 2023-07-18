Warm and sunny in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday
A warm sunny day will cover Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.
The humidity is still around but down a little bit from previous days, making today's high of 26 C feel like 29 C.
We do get back into the chance of showers later in the week and through the weekend as the heat sticks around.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 17.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.
Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
