Warm and sunny Thursday in the forecast for Ottawa

You will want to enjoy the sunshine today, before clouds roll into the region for the final weekend of June.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud to start today, before the clouds clear late this morning. The high today will be 27 C, with the humidex it will feel like 28 degrees.

There will be increasing cloudiness this evening. A low overnight of 18 C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 26 C.

Rain is in the forecast this weekend. Environment Canada is calling for showers on Saturday, with a high of 25 C. Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a high of 27 C.

The normal temperatures this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 15 C.