Warm and sunny weekend on the way for Windsor-Essex

Sunshine and warmth is the story for the forecast as we head into the weekend.

The average high for this time of year is 26.5 C and the Windsor-Essex will feel a few degrees warmer than that with highs in the low 30s.

Friday: Sunny. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday Night: Clear. Low 16.

Saturday: Sunny. High 31. Humidex 32. UV index 10 or very high.

Sunday: Showers. High 31.

Monday: Sunny. High 23.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 29.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 31.