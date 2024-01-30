Warm and wet conditions causing ski run closures on North Shore mountains

This latest stretch of unseasonably warm weather and rainy conditions has led to several ski run closures on the North Shore mountains.

At Cypress Mountain Resort, only a few runs were open Tuesday, and even those runs were plagued by patches of grass and dirt.

Several people who spoke to CTV News called the conditions “slushy,” and said while the mountain did a good job marking hazards, it was tough to navigate.

According to the mountain’s website, all downhill and Nordic runs will be closed Wednesday.

At Mount Seymour, only one chairlift was open, but as of Tuesday afternoon, no updates had been posted regarding Wednesday’s status.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the latest warm weather system that’s moved in from the south is likely to blame.

"We're seeing moderate to heavy rainfall and temperatures are well above normal for this time of year, accompanied by freezing levels that are in the range of 2,000 to 2,700 metres,” said warning preparedness meteorologist Lisa Erven.

“That’s well above the mountain tops for here in the North Shore."

Back in December, another warm weather system forced local mountains to push the pause button.

There could be some hope, however, as Environment Canada says freezing levels should drop back down to seasonal normals by the weekend.