Windsor-Essex is in store for above-seasonal temperatures this week, but it will also be windier, according to the latest forecast.

Environment Canada says temperatures will reach a high of 4 Celsius on Tuesday, with periods of light snow ending in the morning and then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

“We’re seeing this warm energy and all of this warm air flowing and raising temperatures by several degrees,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.

On Wednesday, the temperature could get as high as 5C, falling to 2C in the afternoon. It’s expected to become cloudy in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and then a 40 per cent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

On Wednesday night, cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C. Thursday night, cloudy periods. Low -8C.

The average daytime high this time of year is 1.7C and the low is -6C.