Temperatures in the Windsor area are well above average, but spring showers are also in the forecast.

Environment Canada says Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this morning. A high of 20 C is expected in Windsor.

“This first wave of low pressure will bring a chance for showers to Essex County through the overnight and into (Wednesday) morning,” says CTV meteorologist Julie Atchison.

As for Wednesday night, the forecaster says it will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low of 6 C.

On Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud is expected, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with periods of rain beginning late in the afternoon and a high of 15 C.

On Thursday night, rain is predicted with a low of 5 C.

As for Friday, Environment Canada says there will be periods of rain with a high of 9 C.