Warm but windy week, including double-digit highs

There’s a stretch of unusually warm weather ahead, accompanied by gusty westerly winds.

Northwestern and southwestern parts of Alberta are expected to be hit the hardest with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Wind speeds pick up in Calgary by mid-morning with a brief period of extreme gusts reaching close to 70 or 80 km/h. This diminishes slightly through the afternoon with gusts reaching 50 to 60 km/h at times.

The dry westerly flow contributes to the double-digit highs through most of the week with a slight cool down by Friday.

Here’s the five day:

Monday:

Sun and cloud, windy, winds 40 gusting to 70 km/h

Daytime high: 11 C

Overnight: Mainly clear, 2 C

Tuesday:

Sun and cloud, winds 20 gusting to 40 km/h

Daytime high: 10 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 2 C

Wednesday:

Sun and cloud

Daytime high: 11 C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, 6 C

Thursday:

Becoming cloudy in the afternoon

Daytime high: 12 C

Overnight: Chance of evening showers, -1 C

Friday: