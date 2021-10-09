Warm, cloudy Thanksgiving weekend in the forecast for Ottawa
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Mother Nature is set to deliver a warm, but cloudy Thanksgiving weekend to the capital.
The temperature warmed up to 20 C at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The record for warmest Oct. 9 in Ottawa history is 27.7 C, set back in 2011.
Environment Canada says tonight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 13 C.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.
The outlook for Thanksgiving Monday is mainly cloudy and a high of 21 C.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloudy. High 20 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 5 C.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
