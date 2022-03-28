UPDATED: Staying seasonal - for temps, and showers in Calgary this week

UPDATE: Gusts in the dinner hour today are still shooting for 50-60 km/h, and flurries haven't left the picture, either. At most, just over a half-centimetre appears for us, while snowfall warnings dot Hinton and Grand Cache to our northwest, aiming for at least 10 cm instead. This is where the bult of the snow falls. Calgary's taste is the result of our cold front sliding the warmer surface air upward. As a potentially-amusing side note, sections of the southwestern foothills run a very small chance for thundersnow as this band presses. Upslope flow may trigger 2-5 cm there, with some sections in higher elevations going for 10 cm.

Beyond today, the outlook has few adjustments to speak of. Because of the warm, west wind driving in Wednesday - by far the warmest of the week - I've reduced the chance of showers present there to something more "remote." That lack of showers bodes well for a warmer Thursday, if we only strive for seasonal.

Northern wind is a dominant force for much of today, and with it, we're anticipating another change in conditions.

Late in the afternoon, we're hit with a cold front, which likely pushes gusts to the mid 50 km/h range; we can expect our temperatures to "plunge" to a docile -4 C. There's even a slight chance for flurries overnight. Tuesday will take care of them, however, with mainly sunny conditions and ongoing melting temperatures. As with last week, Wednesday is the main attraction; we'll strive to shove back to the mid-teens, if for a day, because another spate of cooler air breaks through and brings with it a second chance for flurries.

There remains a remote chance for flurries to linger through parts of our below-seasonal Thursday – temperatures will likely wait a while to kick back to consistent double-digits.

Another note: No period of showers (rain or snow) in our five-day forecast move the precipitation needle all that much.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tonight

Evening: late flurries (0.5 cm), then cloud, low -4 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Wednesday

Building cloud, p.m. shower risk

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: overnight showers, chance of flurries, low -3 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, chance of scattered flurries

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, chance of snow showers

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

It appears I have a week's worth of spectacular photographs to catch up on. Let's start with Rob's sunrise shot from last Tuesday:

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.