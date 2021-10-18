Warm, dry conditions in Calgary for much of this week

A cold wave of air passing through overnight didn't kick the wind up much, but it certainly dipped our thermometers.

That'll be the case for us today, as wind remains predominantly northerly. This will leave us beneath our seasonal value (which would be 11 C) for the day. Gusts, at times, might strike into the 30 to 40 km/h range.

Then, Tuesday brings a warmer return.

A large area of high pressure is developing as the week wears on. Its presence will dominate conditions right into the weekend, with temperatures near or above seasonal throughout.

This also means that dry conditions will continue. If there's anything left to do for home prep heading into winter, this is the week.

A shortwave will deliver some cloud Friday as the day progresses, but that, too, shall pass, yielding little in the way of precipitation potential, let alone actual showers. As always, this will fine-tune further down the line, but early expectations are seasonally mild.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, cool, gusts N/NNW 30-40 km/h

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -1 C

Tuesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 3 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: clear, low 0 C

Friday:

Building cloud

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 3 C

Our pics of the day bring in Nancy at the Glenmore Reservoir:

And Kathleen at Carburn Park!

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!



