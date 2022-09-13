Warm fall in the forecast for Ottawa, weather agencies predict

A warm fall is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa, as the leaves begin to change for the new season.

Both the Weather Network and Environment Canada are predicting above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the fall, with below average precipitation.

The Weather Network released its fall forecast on Tuesday, calling for above-seasonal temperatures for much of the fall season, with temperatures returning to "typical late-fall weather" during November.

"Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to dominate much of the fall season, with extended periods of pleasant weather continuing through October," the Weather Network said.

"However, there are signs that the mild pattern will break down before we get to the end of the season, which would result in periods of more typical late-fall weather during November. Keep in mind, November is the month that typically brings our first tastes of early winter weather."

The Weather Network forecast says fewer storms than "what we typically see" are expected in Ontario this fall, but the couple that do occur could be enough to bring precipitation to near normal for the season. Ottawa typically sees 19 cm of snow in November, according to the Weather Network.

The Weather Network says the monthly normal high temperatures for Ottawa are 21.1C in September, 13.2 C in October and 5.7 C in November.

Environment Canada's fall forecast released on Sept. 1 calls for above normal temperatures through September, October November, with below-normal rain and snowfall through the three month period.