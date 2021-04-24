Warm final weekend of April in the forecast for Ottawa

After a warm, mostly sunny Saturday, you will need to take an umbrella or rain jacket with you if you go outside on Sunday.

Ottawa residents flooded parks and pathways on Saturday afternoon, as the temperature warmed up to 18.8 C.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a chance of showers Saturday night and on Sunday.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers early this evening. Clearing late in the evening. Low plus 3C.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 15 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 14 C.

There is a chance of showers Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 4 C.