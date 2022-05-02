Warm in Calgary for the next few days

UPDATE: There kind of ... isn't one. I mean, the temperatures below have absolutely been fiddled with, based on the latest model outputs — our Tuesday now has an outside chance at cracking 20 C, joining the consistent Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday might also bring spotty showers to the foothills, but dry conditions will stymy the reach of that event.

Saturday's output will be the one to watch — I'm keeping it at 'a chance of' showers for the time being, and the activity posted that afternoon is largely minimal for now, but there's still a possbility we move the dial a bit and upgrade to a full-on rain event, with at least five millimetres before the day's out. I won't keep my fingers crossed on that one just yet.

North of us, a wee wave of showers is banding along by Cold Lake this morning. On Monday night, a second line will activate along the northern foothills in our province. Central Alberta will run another shot of showers Wednesday, and that about does it for precipitation until we reach the weekend.

What this means for the local forecast: a whole lot of warmth. The entirety of the Calgary five-day will find itself above seasonal, much of which occurs under fair conditions. Monday and Tuesday are benign weather-wise, with a mix of sun and cloud. Wednesday and Thursday, take everything I just said, and mix in gusts in the 40s.

Friday will shy away from the 20s, but we’ll still see an above-seasonal approach to the weekend, and then, as one would expect, we enter into a few periods of heavy cloud with showers Saturday and Sunday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low 4 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: shower risk, low 6 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: clearing, low 6 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, chance of P.M. showers

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: clearing, low 2 C

Today's pic of the day was sent by Richard, who spotted some brand new baby bunnies with mom!

