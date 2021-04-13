iHeartRadio

Warm, overcast weather in Ottawa before rain arrives

After several sunny days in Ottawa, things are expected to cloud over on Tuesday.

The temperature will remain well above seasonal norms, with a high of 20 C expected.

Then, there are three straight days with rain in the forecast. On Wedensday, there's a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 18 C.

Thursday there's a significant cooldown on the way, with a high of 10 C and a 60 per cent chance of rain that day.

And Friday will be cloudy with a high of just 8 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The normal high this time of year is 11 C, according to Environment Canada.