Warm, rainy Boxing Day forecast for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex can expect above seasonal temperatures and periods of rain or drizzle on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the rain or drizzle ends in the morning, then it will be cloudy with scattered showers. High 11C or 52F for Boxing Day.

Tuesday evening: Periods of rain or drizzle ending after midnight then cloudy with fog patches developing. Low 4C or 39F.

Here's the forecast for the rest of the week: