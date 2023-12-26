iHeartRadio

Warm, rainy Boxing Day forecast for Windsor-Essex


Ganatchio Trail in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor-Essex can expect above seasonal temperatures and periods of rain or drizzle on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the rain or drizzle ends in the morning, then it will be cloudy with scattered showers. High 11C or 52F for Boxing Day.

Tuesday evening: Periods of rain or drizzle ending after midnight then cloudy with fog patches developing. Low 4C or 39F.

Here's the forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Tomorrow: Cloudy with fog clearing in the morning. High 7C or 45F.
  • Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C or 37F.
  • Thursday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High 5C or 41F.
  • Friday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High 3C or 37F.
  • Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of flurries. High 2C or 36F.
