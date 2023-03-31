Warm, rainy day in Windsor-Essex
A warm but rainy day in Windsor-Essex.
The thermometer expected to reach double digits while the average high for this time of year is about 9.8 C.
Looking ahead, most of the weekend looks sunny and seasonal.
Friday: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning. High 12.
Friday Night: Periods of rain ending before morning then partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming south 20 gusting to 60 this evening. Low 9.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. A few showers beginning near noon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 80 becoming west 50 gusting to 80 late in the morning. High 9,
Sunday: Sunny. High 9.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High 11.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 17.
