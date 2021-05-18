Warm spell prompts special weather statement for southern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Manitoba on Tuesday as the province experiences its first warm spell of the season.

According to the weather agency, temperatures are expected to hover by the 30 C mark during the day, with overnight lows dipping into the mid teens.

Environment Canada noted that southern Manitoba is not expected to meet the criteria for a heat warning. However, this is the first warm spell of the season.

Temperatures in southern Manitoba are expected to fall Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front moves across the area. The cold front will be accompanied by rain showers and thunderstorms, which will result in cooler temperatures.

As for Tuesday’s heat, Environment Canada is reminding Manitobans that everyone is at risk. However, older adults, those with chronic illnesses and people who live alone are at an especially high risk for heat illness, particularly if they live in an urban area or don’t have air conditioning. Infants, young kids and those who work or exercise in the heat are also at greater risk.

The weather agency urges people to take care of themselves and others, check in regularly with vulnerable people, and to never leave people or pets alone in a parked car or in direct sunlight.

The following parts of Manitoba are under the special weather statement: