Warm St. Patrick’s Day forecast for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is calling for a warm St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor-Essex.
The temperature is expected to reach 20 Celsius on Thursday.
There will be a mix of sun and cloud. UV index 5 or moderate.
As for Thursday night, it will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 4C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Friday..mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14C.
- Friday night..periods of rain. Low plus 5C.
- Saturday..periods of rain. High 8. Saturday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3C.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15C. Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2C.
- Tuesday..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 8C. Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 3C.
- Wednesday..cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 8C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 6.6C and the average low is -4.3C.