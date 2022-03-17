Warm St. Patrick’s Day forecast for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada is calling for a warm St. Patrick’s Day in Windsor-Essex.

The temperature is expected to reach 20 Celsius on Thursday.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud. UV index 5 or moderate.

As for Thursday night, it will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 4C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Friday..mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14C.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low plus 5C.

Saturday..periods of rain. High 8. Saturday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15C. Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2C.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 8C. Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 3C.

Wednesday..cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 8C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 6.6C and the average low is -4.3C.