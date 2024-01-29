Warm start to Monday with overnight temperatures 14 to 20 degrees above average

Fifteen communities in Alberta set new record high temperatures on Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The heat was well-distributed with new maximum temperatures recorded in Waterton, Crowsnest Area, Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan.

These records were exceeded by a range of 0.1 C to more than 2 C, with records dating back to 1883-1977.

Calgary did not break a record but did see a notable amount of melting over the weekend and started Monday with an unseasonably warm temperature.

There are natural high and low points in a diurnal temperature cycle – largely related to incoming and outgoing radiation.

Throughout the day, the Earth’s surface will absorb heat from the sun and emit some of that energy back out (this outgoing radiation is the primary source for heating the air around us).

During the overnight hours, the only source of radiation is outgoing longwave radiation from the planet, which depletes as the morning approaches sunrise. This typically means the coldest point in the day occurs just before sunrise.

On Monday, the temperature at 7 a.m. at the airport in Calgary hit 6 C, which is 20 degrees warmer than the average overnight low.

A dominant ridge of high pressure in the upper levels will continue to draw warmer air from the Pacific and move it across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and into the southern portions of the Northwest Territories.

More records are expected to be broken, including in Edmonton, but once again Calgary is unlikely to make history.

Soaking rains are expected to impact portions of British Columbia early in the week, with some light and scattered rain possible across Alberta early Tuesday.

Depending on the atmospheric temperature profile and the temperature of the surface, some areas might end up with freezing rain.

Daytime highs this week will remain consistent, between nine to 11 degrees above average. Mostly clear skies will contribute to the melting, so roads, sidewalks and grassy areas will be messy.