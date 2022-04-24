Warm start to the work week in Ottawa, with 25 to 35 mm of rain possible on Monday

The warmest day of the year is in the forecast to kick off the new work week, but heavy rain is expected to soak Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 25 C on Monday, with the humidex making it feel like 27 degrees.

However, heavy rain is expected to move into Ottawa on Monday afternoon, with Environment Canada calling for 25 to 35 mm of rain through the day and into the overnight hours.

The forecast calls for a clear evening, with increasing cloudiness overnight. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 9 C.

Monday will start with mainly cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers. Showers at times heavy in the afternoon, with the risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 5 mm of rain. High 25 C.

Showers, heavy at times, will continue Monday evening. Rain ending overnight. Amount 20 to 30 mm of rain Monday night. Low 9 C.

The record for rainiest April 25 in Ottawa history is 24.1 mm, set back in 1945.

Tuesday will see increasing cloudiness. High 15 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries. High 5 C.

The outlook for Thursday and Friday is a mix of sun and cloud for both days.