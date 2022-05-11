Warm streak continues in Windsor-Essex weather
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
The warm streak continues in Windsor-Essex, with temperatures expected to be well above seasonal on Wednesday.
Environment Canada says the day started off mainly cloudy, but will be clearing by late morning, with a high of 29C.
Wednesday night will be clear and going down to a low 14C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Sunny on Thursday with a high 28C.
- Friday will be sunny as well with a high 29C.
- Sunny on Saturday, with a high 28C.
- Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers on Sunday and a high 24C.
- Monday will be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25C.
The average high this time of year is 19.3C and the average low is 8.3C.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
