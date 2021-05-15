Warm temperatures Saturday with a risk of a thunderstorm

A warm and sunny weekend is in store, but there is a risk of a thunderstorm in the forecast.

Environment Canada's outlook for Ottawa includes a high of 24 C on Saturday with a sun/cloud mix and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a chance of a thunderstorm.

That 40 per cent chance of showers lingers into the early evening hours but the sky is expected to clear overnight. The low is 9 C.

On Sunday, expect plenty of sunshine with a high of 26 C.

Monday's outlook is mainly sunny with a high of 25 C. A similar forecast is in the cards for Tuesday.

Wednesday could see a high approaching 30 C.