Warm temperatures start the week off in Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
More summer-like temperatures are forecast for early this week before flipping back to more fall-like temperatures.
The average high for this time of year in Windsor-Essex is around 13 C and Environment Canada is predicting temperatures in the low 20s for the region Monday and Tuesday.
Monday: Sunny. High 23. UV index 4 or moderate.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 13.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.
Wednesday: Showers. High 16.
Thursday: Sunny. High 13.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.
Saturday: Cloudy. High 14.
Sunday: Cloudy. High 14.
