Warm temperatures, sunny skies in the forecast for Ottawa on Tuesday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
There will be a beautiful stretch of summer weather in Ottawa over the next couple of days.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27 C today. It will feel more like 30 degrees with the humidex.
A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will drop to 15 C overnight.
Expect similar weather tomorrow with sunny skies and a high of 28 C. The humidity will make it feel more like 32 degrees.
There’s a 60 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for tomorrow evening, and temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.
It will be rainy on Thursday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27 C.
