Warm to start, but rapidly cooling in Calgary tonight

Today, a new wave of high pressure will begin to settle over us. Before we actually fall beneath it, we have to allow for its arrival; that will make for a large wave of cool air out of the north striking out and blasting through our region this afternoon, and may trigger weak snow showers for this evening. Wind gusts are likely topping the 40 to 50 km/h marker as this moves through. As for its arrival time, the expectations are still variable, but close to 3 p.m. is my best estimation at this time – yesterday, it was a touch further back in the day. That means that our high temperature, including my call just yesterday of 8 C, is less likely to manifest.

Regardless, we'll have another round of reasonably solid melting for the day, followed by a perfect opportunity for an overnight freeze. Friday’s roads could be particularly treacherous.

Then, the high pressure builds… slowly. The northern wind will knock our low temperature to the chilliest negative we've seen in a while – though it still bears no resemblance to the cold snap we just went through. Tomorrow will be consequently milder, with warmer conditions building as the day wears on. Your daytime high is milder, still.

Saturday, we're back to what’s become familiar, and waver along this above-seasonal trend for a while under a clear sky.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly cloudy, chance of evening showers/flurries, windy from the north begin ~3 p.m.

Daytime high 6 C

Evening: flurries tapering, mainly cloudy, low -7 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

A user named 'J King' sent us this picture the other day of the chinook from Crescent Road.

