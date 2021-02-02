What a day ahead! A series of shortwaves are rolling across the prairies, bringing 10 to 20 centimetres in that latitudinal band north of Edmonton, starting in the Peace Region with a new endpoint of snowfall warnings driven out to Manitoba.

Calgary is in the middle ground where there is a lot of model uncertainty, as wind out of the southwest could very well scoop to 50 km/h here and boost us back to temperatures reminiscent of yesterday (9 C), or it could leave us be and wind out of the north would prevail keeping us near seasonal (0 C). The camp I'm in is on display in the five-day forecast below.

Either way, a plummet will occur by the dinner-hour as we take a cold front on the chin, rattling

windows with northern wind and plunging us into an arctic air mass, which will keep Wednesday cool. For conditions, we continue to see snowfall along the winter storm-laden Icefields Parkway, which should cap to at least 50 centimetres of snow when all is said and done. That should bring in up to 10 centimetres along portions of the foothills by noon tomorrow, with Calgary anticipating ~five centimetres.

Then, we come to Thursday, where seasonal temperatures should prevail again, only to roll away into an even deeper arctic dive.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Warm wind SW, then cold wind NW. Clear to start, then partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: flurries, low -15 C

Wednesday:

AM snow

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -14 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -17 C

Friday:

Snow showers

Daytime high: -16 C

Evening: ongoing snow showers, low -24 C

Saturday:

AM snow showers

Daytime high: -21 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -23 C

Our photos today are from Patty, with a spectacular sunrise:

And Darcy, with a little slice of heaven:

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield