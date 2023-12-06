Warm up in Windsor-Essex on the way over the next few days
Some warmer than usual temperatures will grace Windsor-Essex heading into the later part of the week and into the weekend.
The normal high for this time of year is around 3 C, which will be the high for Wednesday, before reaching 6 C on Thursday and possibly double digits on Friday.
There is a chance of flurries today before the warm up and rain showers over the weekend.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near midnight. Temperature steady near zero.
Thursday: Sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
Friday: Sunny. High 10.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.
