Warm up in Windsor-Essex on the way over the next few days

Some warmer than usual temperatures will grace Windsor-Essex heading into the later part of the week and into the weekend.

The normal high for this time of year is around 3 C, which will be the high for Wednesday, before reaching 6 C on Thursday and possibly double digits on Friday.

There is a chance of flurries today before the warm up and rain showers over the weekend.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near midnight. Temperature steady near zero.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Friday: Sunny. High 10.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.