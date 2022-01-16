Warm weather comes to an abrupt end Monday night

A mild Sunday night leads into a warm start to the work week, but don’t let that deceive you. Winter storm conditions expected for much of the province, starting in northern regions Monday morning.

That snow moves into central Alberta by the afternoon, coupled with a cold front swinging through the province, bringing gusty winds and plummeting temperatures.

Wind gusts across central and southern regions could reach 70-90 km/h by Monday evening, causing blowing snow, poor visibility, and road conditions.

Snow tapers off through Tuesday morning as wind speeds diminish. Generally, 5-10 cm is expected across central and southern Alberta, but the foothills may see greater totals.

The cold settles in Tuesday, with temperatures slightly moderating mid-week before warm weather returns in the second half of the week.

Here’s the five day:

Monday:

Sunny in the morning, increasing cloudiness late afternoon

Daytime high: 9 C

Overnight: Temperatures plummet, winds gust to 70 km/h, blowing snow, low -16 C, wind chill -25

Tuesday:

Chance of early morning flurries, partly cloudy after that

Daytime high: -13 C

Overnight: Clearing, -22 C

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: -9 C

Overnight: Becoming mostly cloudy, -12 C

Thursday:

Becoming mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -2 C

Friday: