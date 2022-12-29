Warm weather delays ice fishing season in parts of central Ontario

Lake ice is slowly forming in parts of central Ontario.

Most of Lake Simcoe is still open water, but some parts of the lake are starting to freeze. At Cooks Bay, there is plenty of people willing to head out onto the ice today.

"It was unbelievable to even see it [just] for a couple of small fish it's not worth it," says Dave Maskell.

Donny Crowder with Hot Box Ice Huts is getting ready for another season on the lake.

"I do get concerned when I see people here fishing right now with the ice freeze over across the bay right now you don't know when you are going to hit one of those thinner spots of the new ice so you can't be wandering around out her right now. We typically don't get out until mid-January" says Crowder.

Environment Canada is predicting significant rainfall over the next few days, with above-seasonal temperatures reaching double digits. Crowder says it could benefit ice conditions in the long run.

"The warm weather and the rain will knock that insulating layer of snow down, so when the cold temperatures do hopefully come, which is going to come at least two weeks from now, the cold can penetrate and build some ice for us," Crowder explained.

Economically the ice fishing season is big business in the area.

Staff at the Road House Market are waiting patiently waiting for people to buy their bait and get the season going.

"Once the ice comes, yes it's good, lots of people come to ice fish, and yes it's good," says the man who calls himself Greg at the store.

With conditions changing rapidly, people are reminded to keep their children and pets away from the shoreline.

"I took the day off, and I decided to relax a little bit. I'm ready to go. I am waiting for my friend to come," says Ark Goly of Toronto.

Police encourage people to always check with local ice hut operators for the latest ice conditions before heading out. Once the lake is frozen safely, those fishing are encouraged to always take a cell phone, ice picks and of course wear a floater suit just in case.