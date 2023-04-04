Warm weather for Windsor-Essex
A warm couple of days are on the way for Windsor-Essex, surpassing average highs for this time of year.
There is a slight chance of showers on Tuesday and some expected Wednesday when showers and Thunderstorms are expected to roll into southern Ontario.
Sunshine moves back in for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Tuesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 near noon. High 15.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8 with temperature rising to 15 by morning.
Wednesday: Showers or thunderstorms. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 21 except 13 near Lake Erie. Humidex 26.
Thursday: Sunny. High 10.
Friday: Sunny. High 10.
Saturday: Sunny. High 14.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.
