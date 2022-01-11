Warm weather forces Iceville to close Wednesday, Thursday

The Iceville skating rink at Mosaic Stadium will be closed for maintenance Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to milder temperatures moving in.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) said refunds will be issued to anyone who booked skate times on Jan. 12 and 13.

Iceville operates Monday to Friday from noon to 10:00 p.m. and on weekends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The public can book skate times until Feb. 3, 2022.

iCEVILLE UPDATE: The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is cancelling Iceville for tomorrow Jan. 12 and Thursday, Jan. 13.



The reason for the cancellation’s are due to ice maintenance required now that the weather has warmed up. #REAL1884 #Iceville #IcevilleYQR pic.twitter.com/nHaTfjYc0q