Warm weather means new crop of potholes come out early in the north

Now that warmer weather is here, pesky potholes are popping up on city streets across the north.

The City of North Bay, for example, is starting work earlier to fill them in.

Taking a walk or driving down Premier Road, neighbours are frustrated with the pothole problem.

“It never seems to go away,” said Peter Bodle, who lives on Premier Road.

“They’re always there. They get filled in and then a few days later they’re back again … I’ve watched people lose their trailer hitches because they’ve hit a bad pothole and it’s actually sprung a trailer off the back.”

Last year the road was named the 12th worst in Ontario in CAA’s annual worst roads campaign.

“You have to slow down when you come onto the street at Premier Road and it’s an issue every time you’re driving down,” said another Premier Road resident, Don Merriman.

They’re not new for drivers and walkers, but they’ve become quite a headache.

“Living with them is part of the equation here,” said Gisele Landriault.

“We do have to suck it up essentially because the city’s not come out and down any kind of substantive repairs since I’ve been here at any rate.”

Cold and hot mix

City crews were tackling the holes on the road Monday afternoon, filling them with a cold mix patching. Because of the mild weather, work has started earlier than normal.

“We’re using cold mix as well as the hot mix,” said roads supervisor Jason Leblond.

“It’s a hot mix recycled asphalt. It’s a better patch. A little more permanent but still temporary.”

The most common types of car damage include loss of a hubcap, tire damage, a bent or broken wheel or damaged suspension.

The city does have a vehicle claims process for damage, however, very few claims have ever been processed. The city said it’s not responsible if it has met Ontario’s minimum road maintenance standards.

According to the CAA, the best thing to do is safely manoeuvre around the hole if you can. If that’s not possible, gently coast over the hole.