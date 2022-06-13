Warm weather on the way for London and area this week

Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than normal to start the week off in the London area.

The average high is about 23.6 degrees Celsius and the average low is 11.9 degrees Celsius.

With just a slight chance of showers on Tuesday and Thursday, sunshine is expected to dominate the forecast for the week and into the weekend.

Monday: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 10 or very high.

Monday Night: Increasing cloudiness. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Thunderstorms with showers beginning late this evening. Low 14.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 33.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 25.