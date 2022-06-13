Warm weather on the way for Windsor-Essex this week
Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than normal to start the week off in Windsor-Essex. The average high is about 25.1 degrees Celsius and the average low is 14.4 degrees Celsius. With just a slight chance of showers on Tuesday and Thursday, sunshine is expected to dominate the forecast for the week and into the weekend.
Monday: Clearing this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 10 or very high.
Monday Night: Increasing cloudiness. Thunderstorms with showers beginning this evening. Low 18.
Tuesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 6 or high.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 35.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 33.
Friday: Sunny. High 30.
Saturday: Sunny. High 25.
-
Ontario school board student trustee killed in weekend car crashA student trustee with the York Region District School Board has passed away following a weekend motor vehicle collision.
-
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel caseAmber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
-
Increased rain could lead to higher risk of flooding in parts of B.C.B.C. officials are warning that an increase in rain could exacerbate the risk of flooding in some parts of the province.
-
Romance, extortion, investment: Here's how much B.C. fraud victims lost on averageBritish Columbians are among those who lose the most money on average to scams. Here's more on the most common scams in Canada, and how to avoid falling for them.
-
Brewing success: N.B. company receives national award for its unique frozen tea productsA New Brunswick-based company was recently recognized for its frozen tea plant products.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimonyThe inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard dramatic testimony today from the first paramedics dispatched to the scene in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of WLU student appears in courtYafiet Rezene, 19, was fatally shot at a house party in Kitchener in December 2019.
-
Comedian John Mulaney coming to Calgary this fallComedian John Mulaney will perform in Calgary this fall at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
-
Flood warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and ExshawSignificant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.