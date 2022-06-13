Warm weather on the way for Windsor-Essex this week

Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than normal to start the week off in Windsor-Essex. The average high is about 25.1 degrees Celsius and the average low is 14.4 degrees Celsius. With just a slight chance of showers on Tuesday and Thursday, sunshine is expected to dominate the forecast for the week and into the weekend.

Monday: Clearing this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 10 or very high.

Monday Night: Increasing cloudiness. Thunderstorms with showers beginning this evening. Low 18.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 35.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 33.

Friday: Sunny. High 30.

Saturday: Sunny. High 25.