Warm weather returns for back-to-school in Simcoe County

Simcoe County has recently experienced fall-like temperatures, but when the bell rings on the new school year, temperatures are expected to rise.

On Tuesday, the clouds that have been hovering over the county for days are expected to dissipate, making way for a full week of sunshine, according to Environment Canada's seven-day forecast.

Temperatures on Tuesday are said to rise to the mid-20s, with temperatures climbing to 26C throughout the week.

The weather agency says nights will be clear with temperatures sitting at 13C.

At this point, Environment Canada says the rain clouds will move back into the region on the weekend, with showers expected for both days.