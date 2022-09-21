Warm weather returns to Ottawa on final day of summer

The warm weather has returned to the capital on the final day of summer, but things will cool down again tomorrow.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 22 C, but it will feel more like 27 degrees with the humidex.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will fall to 12 C overnight.

It will be much cooler tomorrow – expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C.

Temperatures will drop all the way to 3 C overnight.

On Friday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 13 C.